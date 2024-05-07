Web Developer (Full Stack Python Django Developer)

Web Developer (Full Stack Python Django Developer) – Hybrid position

Excellent opportunity with highly reputable financial services firm!

About the job:

This new vacancy has been created within our client’s IT Development team based at their Cape Town office. The role is responsible for the development of web applications, using Django Web Framework. The role includes assisting the team to replace some of their core legacy systems, whilst also building new applications to improve business operations, and client experience. Role is ideally suited to experienced applicants with at least 3 years experience in full stack web application development, 1 year of which should be using Python.

Key responsibilities include:

Write clean, reliable and testable application code based off specifications

Implement best practices with regards to code style and maintainability

Supplement feature development with unit and integration tests

Troubleshoot, debug and improve existing software where required

Participate in code review of merge requests from other developers

Maintain technical documentation on functionality and code written

Participate in stand-up meetings and contribute timeously to sprint commitments, as allocated and agreed

Learn and work with latest technologies

Learn more about the business and requirements in order to implement appropriate technology for business transformation

Key requirements for applicants:

At least 3 years experience in full-stack web application development

Experience working with SQL databases and large amounts of data

Experience in working on commercial, production applications

Proficiency with Python and Django in particular

Experience with JavaScript as a frontend language

Required Skills: Python (min of 1 year); Django Web Framework ; SQL; HTML, CSS; JavaScript

Ability to work independently, Attention to detail and excellent organisational skills

Market related package on offer for experienced candidates (minimum 3 years experience).

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

