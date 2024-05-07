Web Developer – Western Cape Milnerton

Job Title: Web Developer

Hire Resolves client is seeking a talented and experienced Web Developer to join their team in Milnerton, Western Cape. As a Web Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining websites for clients. You will work closely with the design team to create visually appealing and user-friendly websites that meet the clients’ needs and objectives.

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain WordPress websites using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Custom integration script development using PHP.

Create, customise and extend the functionality of WordPress plugins and themes.

Implement design elements and functionality based on requirements.

Create responsive and optimised web pages using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Customise WooCommerce to create and manage e-commerce websites.

Customise WooCommerce themes to align with branding and design requirements.

Configure API, eCommerce and Checkout Processes, with payment gateway integration.

Manage and process customer orders, including order tracking and synchronisation.

Plan, scope, manage and develop web-based projects and features for execution.

Optimise website performance through caching, image optimisation, and database optimisation.

Troubleshoot and debug issues within WordPress, WooCommerce, and related plugins.

Stay updated with the latest web development trends and technologies.

Collaborate with designers, project managers, and team members to ensure project success.

Ensure website security by implementing best practices and security measures.

Basic understanding of cloud hosting via AWS and Cloud Ways

Basic understanding of security using Cloudflare

Requirements:

Matric Certificate is essential

Tertiary level Diploma or Degree in Website and/or Software is preferred

A minimum of 3 years of development experience and project management in a similar environment.

Must have a good working knowledge of PHP, Javascript, jQuery, and SASS. Python skills are a bonus.

Good working knowledge of Agile development, Git, Github Actions, RESTful APIs and command-line tools.

Proven ability to plan, scope, develop and implement projects

Experience with WordPress, WooCommerce and eCommerce

Effective self-leadership abilities and relationship management skills internally

A reliable vehicle and valid drivers license is preferred

If you are a talented and motivated Web Developer looking for a new opportunity in Milnerton, Western Cape, we would love to hear from you.

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Carmen Schafer at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Web Developer

Web Developer

Web Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position