The BI Analyst is responsible for turning data into information, information into insight and insight into business decisions. Responsibilities include conducting full life-cycle activities to include requirements analysis and design, database development and reporting capabilities, and continuously monitoring performance and quality control plans to identify improvements.
Required Qualifications:
Tertiary degree, diploma or certificate in a related field (BSc Computer Science, B.IT or Informatics related degrees).
Experience and Knowledge:
5 + years’ working experience as a BI Reporting Analyst, Database Developer and/or Software Consultant.
Working Knowledge of Database design and Data analytics (specifically Power BI).
The ideal candidate must have at least 3 + years’ experience in the following technologies, tools and disciplines:
-
Tableau and/or Power BI
-
MS SQL
-
SSRS, SSIS and SSAS
-
Big data: Hive, Pig, Flume, Sqoop, Uzi and Spark.
-
Predictive Analytics: Alteryx, Python and R.
-
Database Warehousing, data consolidation and reporting.
Key Responsibilities:
-
Data analysis, design and reporting.
-
Update knowledge about emerging industry or technology trends.
-
Develop information communication procedures.
-
Prepare analytical reports.
-
Update database structures and information.
-
Design and develop databases to store information for reporting.
-
Document operational procedures.
-
Document technical specifications or requirements.
-
Provide technical support for software/technology maintenance or use.
-
Data mapping and transformation.
-
Researching various available technologies.
-
Migrating existing client’s deliveries to new Business Intelligence platform.
-
Cultivates an ongoing partnership with power users in the business, maintaining knowledge of business operations, strategies, information requirements, and priorities.
Desired Skills:
- BI
- Power BI
- Microsoft Power BI
- Database Developer
- MS SQL