BI Analyst – Western Cape Century City

May 8, 2024

The BI Analyst is responsible for turning data into information, information into insight and insight into business decisions. Responsibilities include conducting full life-cycle activities to include requirements analysis and design, database development and reporting capabilities, and continuously monitoring performance and quality control plans to identify improvements.

Required Qualifications:

Tertiary degree, diploma or certificate in a related field (BSc Computer Science, B.IT or Informatics related degrees).

Experience and Knowledge:

5 + years’ working experience as a BI Reporting Analyst, Database Developer and/or Software Consultant.

Working Knowledge of Database design and Data analytics (specifically Power BI).

The ideal candidate must have at least 3 + years’ experience in the following technologies, tools and disciplines:

  • Tableau and/or Power BI

  • MS SQL

  • SSRS, SSIS and SSAS

  • Big data: Hive, Pig, Flume, Sqoop, Uzi and Spark.

  • Predictive Analytics: Alteryx, Python and R.

  • Database Warehousing, data consolidation and reporting.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Data analysis, design and reporting.

  • Update knowledge about emerging industry or technology trends.

  • Develop information communication procedures.

  • Prepare analytical reports.

  • Update database structures and information.

  • Design and develop databases to store information for reporting.

  • Document operational procedures.

  • Document technical specifications or requirements.

  • Provide technical support for software/technology maintenance or use.

  • Data mapping and transformation.

  • Researching various available technologies.

  • Migrating existing client’s deliveries to new Business Intelligence platform.

  • Cultivates an ongoing partnership with power users in the business, maintaining knowledge of business operations, strategies, information requirements, and priorities.

Desired Skills:

  • BI
  • Power BI
  • Microsoft Power BI
  • Database Developer
  • MS SQL

