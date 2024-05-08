BI Analyst – Western Cape Century City

The BI Analyst is responsible for turning data into information, information into insight and insight into business decisions. Responsibilities include conducting full life-cycle activities to include requirements analysis and design, database development and reporting capabilities, and continuously monitoring performance and quality control plans to identify improvements.

Required Qualifications:

Tertiary degree, diploma or certificate in a related field (BSc Computer Science, B.IT or Informatics related degrees).

Experience and Knowledge:

5 + years’ working experience as a BI Reporting Analyst, Database Developer and/or Software Consultant.

Working Knowledge of Database design and Data analytics (specifically Power BI).

The ideal candidate must have at least 3 + years’ experience in the following technologies, tools and disciplines:

Tableau and/or Power BI

MS SQL

SSRS, SSIS and SSAS

Big data: Hive, Pig, Flume, Sqoop, Uzi and Spark.

Predictive Analytics: Alteryx, Python and R.

Database Warehousing, data consolidation and reporting.

Key Responsibilities:

Data analysis, design and reporting.

Update knowledge about emerging industry or technology trends.

Develop information communication procedures.

Prepare analytical reports.

Update database structures and information.

Design and develop databases to store information for reporting.

Document operational procedures.

Document technical specifications or requirements.

Provide technical support for software/technology maintenance or use.

Data mapping and transformation.

Researching various available technologies.

Migrating existing client’s deliveries to new Business Intelligence platform.

Cultivates an ongoing partnership with power users in the business, maintaining knowledge of business operations, strategies, information requirements, and priorities.

Desired Skills:

BI

Power BI

Microsoft Power BI

Database Developer

MS SQL

