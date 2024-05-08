BI Data Analyst

May 8, 2024

Our client in the Banking Industry is looking for a BI Data Analyst to join our team!

Job Purpose:
To provide specific insights into all the functions of the client in order to enable informed decision making at all levels.

Job Responsibilities:

  • Conduct research by undertaking and documenting feasibiilty and impact study.
  • Create a proposed solution based on the Business Requirements Definition (BRD) to produce a High Level Design (HLD).
  • Deliver final solution by obtaining customer acceptance and sign off.
  • Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in their Culture building initiatives.
  • Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.
  • Seek opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to the client.
  • Engage and agree proposed solution as contained in High Level Design (HLD) Document by iterative engagements with clients.
  • Conduct regular feedback sessions with developers to ensure alignment with technical specifications.
  • Build collaborative relationships by assisting clients with resolutions of technical issues.
  • Adhere to the customer engagement model by training and communicating new or changed solutions.
  • Keep customer satisfied by providing regular feedback sessions and defining the relevant operational level agreements.
  • Ensure work is completed on time by adhering to the deadlines as per the Task Request System.
  • Gather and document business requirements by facilitating information gathering sessions with the customer.
  • Produce the technical specification document by identifying and analysing relevant data sources; documenting and applying business rules; creating the dimensional model and cube design.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • IT Bachelors Degree
  • Matric

Experience / Tools Required:

  • SQL
  • T-SQL
  • Experience in Dynamic Scripting
  • Ab Initio (nice to have)
  • 5 -8 years’ experience in IT and BI environment
  • Experience in stored procedures

Desired Skills:

  • BI Data Analyst
  • SQL

