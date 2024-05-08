Our client in the Banking Industry is looking for a BI Data Analyst to join our team!
Job Purpose:
To provide specific insights into all the functions of the client in order to enable informed decision making at all levels.
Job Responsibilities:
- Conduct research by undertaking and documenting feasibiilty and impact study.
- Create a proposed solution based on the Business Requirements Definition (BRD) to produce a High Level Design (HLD).
- Deliver final solution by obtaining customer acceptance and sign off.
- Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in their Culture building initiatives.
- Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.
- Seek opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to the client.
- Engage and agree proposed solution as contained in High Level Design (HLD) Document by iterative engagements with clients.
- Conduct regular feedback sessions with developers to ensure alignment with technical specifications.
- Build collaborative relationships by assisting clients with resolutions of technical issues.
- Adhere to the customer engagement model by training and communicating new or changed solutions.
- Keep customer satisfied by providing regular feedback sessions and defining the relevant operational level agreements.
- Ensure work is completed on time by adhering to the deadlines as per the Task Request System.
- Gather and document business requirements by facilitating information gathering sessions with the customer.
- Produce the technical specification document by identifying and analysing relevant data sources; documenting and applying business rules; creating the dimensional model and cube design.
Preferred Qualifications:
- IT Bachelors Degree
- Matric
Experience / Tools Required:
- SQL
- T-SQL
- Experience in Dynamic Scripting
- Ab Initio (nice to have)
- 5 -8 years’ experience in IT and BI environment
- Experience in stored procedures
Desired Skills:
- BI Data Analyst
- SQL