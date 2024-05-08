BI Data Analyst

Our client in the Banking Industry is looking for a BI Data Analyst to join our team!

Job Purpose:

To provide specific insights into all the functions of the client in order to enable informed decision making at all levels.

Job Responsibilities:

Conduct research by undertaking and documenting feasibiilty and impact study.

Create a proposed solution based on the Business Requirements Definition (BRD) to produce a High Level Design (HLD).

Deliver final solution by obtaining customer acceptance and sign off.

Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in their Culture building initiatives.

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.

Seek opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to the client.

Engage and agree proposed solution as contained in High Level Design (HLD) Document by iterative engagements with clients.

Conduct regular feedback sessions with developers to ensure alignment with technical specifications.

Build collaborative relationships by assisting clients with resolutions of technical issues.

Adhere to the customer engagement model by training and communicating new or changed solutions.

Keep customer satisfied by providing regular feedback sessions and defining the relevant operational level agreements.

Ensure work is completed on time by adhering to the deadlines as per the Task Request System.

Gather and document business requirements by facilitating information gathering sessions with the customer.

Produce the technical specification document by identifying and analysing relevant data sources; documenting and applying business rules; creating the dimensional model and cube design.

Preferred Qualifications:

IT Bachelors Degree

Matric

Experience / Tools Required:

SQL

T-SQL

Experience in Dynamic Scripting

Ab Initio (nice to have)

5 -8 years’ experience in IT and BI environment

Experience in stored procedures

Desired Skills:

