BI Developer – Remote Remote

BI Analyst/Data Scientist

Grow and develop your career with this fantastic opportunity! R35 000 – R40 000

Minimum 5 years working experience in Python and Power BI of which at least 3 years must be programming and coding in Python.

Technical / Programming knowledge of tables, functions and procedures in ERP systems required.

Microsoft SQL experience required.

Practical work experience in the entire project management / Software Development Lifecycle will be advantageous.

Experience with financial data and reporting, as well as data warehousing/ETL.

3+ years of experience in data analysis, visualisation, and Power BI development. Strong SQL and DAX skills for data handling and calculations.

Post Matric IT Certificate or diploma / degree.

Certificate in MS Power BI is advantageous.

Microsoft Certified: Power BI Data Analyst Associate advantageous.

Desired Skills:

Data Scientist

BI Analyst

Python

Power BI

