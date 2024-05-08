Business Analyst

Key accountabilities

The Consultant shall provide Development, Testing, Data migration and Go-live

support services for the SAP Data Services toolset (Data Integrator). This will include the following:

1.

Requirements refinement and documentation in the form of a functional design document and technical design document based on the requirements document provided by Absa and in further consultation through workshops to support the delivery.

2.

Realisation (Delivery of the solution through required build effort in Data Integrator).

3.

Unit testing as well as participation into SIT.

4.

Support for UAT defect resolution.

5.

Support for Parallel Run activities including defect resolution.

6.

Support of cutover activities and post go-live support.

7.

Final handover of the solution documentation, knowledge and all Deliverables to support resources.

8.

Develop ETL layers for the Interfaces as determined based on any further requirements.

9.

Develop the required rules to process the mappings on the incoming interfaces, through interaction with the custom mapping rules engine developed in S/4HANA.

10.

Execute and support the data load requirement for:

a)

Historic data loads,

b)

Parallel Run data loads,

c)

Cutover data loads.

11.

Generation and loading of mapping keys into SAP S/4 HANA.

12.

12. Extraction of data from SLT and S/4 HANA for reconciliation

Desired Skills:

sap s4 hana

Accounting

ds/di

etl skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The client is in the financial services sector

