An opportunity has become available for 2 (two) Deployment Administrators in Johannesburg.
Purpose of the position:
The role of the deployment administrator supports the company goal of acquisition by ensuring the efficient deployment of newly sold devices. The retention goal is supported by actioning renewed contracts, Change of Ownership and upgraded contracts. The function extends to actioning any contractual changes, queries and requests from internal and external clients.
Duties and Responsibilities – but not limited:
- Coordination of the complete process pertaining to device installations and deinstallations including processing of documentation, data capturing and arrangements with the client, internal departments and third-party suppliers
- Consistent follow-up on any missing information to fast-track installation and other processes
- Actioning all contractual changes including the capturing and making arrangements with relevant service providers.
- Ensuring complete record keeping (digital and hard copy) of all contractual documents
- Completing all assigned task accurately and following the correct process
- Adhoc projects as assigned.
Formal Education and Experience:
- Matric essential
- 2+ years administration experience
- Proficient in MS Office
- Own vehicle and driver’s license will be an advantage
- Admin / logistics qualification will be an advantage
Required skills:
- Meticulous administration skills and exceptional attention to detail
- Process driven
- Excellent command of verbal and written English
- Professional telephone manner
- Ability to communicate effectively with internal and external customers
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Ability to organize and prioritise when under pressure
- Excellent time management skills
Desired Skills:
- deployment administrator
- installations
- deinstallations
- Logistics
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric