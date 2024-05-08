Deployment Administrator – Gauteng Sandown

An opportunity has become available for 2 (two) Deployment Administrators in Johannesburg.

Purpose of the position:

The role of the deployment administrator supports the company goal of acquisition by ensuring the efficient deployment of newly sold devices. The retention goal is supported by actioning renewed contracts, Change of Ownership and upgraded contracts. The function extends to actioning any contractual changes, queries and requests from internal and external clients.

Duties and Responsibilities – but not limited:

Coordination of the complete process pertaining to device installations and deinstallations including processing of documentation, data capturing and arrangements with the client, internal departments and third-party suppliers

Consistent follow-up on any missing information to fast-track installation and other processes

Actioning all contractual changes including the capturing and making arrangements with relevant service providers.

Ensuring complete record keeping (digital and hard copy) of all contractual documents

Completing all assigned task accurately and following the correct process

Adhoc projects as assigned.

Formal Education and Experience:

Matric essential

2+ years administration experience

Proficient in MS Office

Own vehicle and driver’s license will be an advantage

Admin / logistics qualification will be an advantage

Required skills:

Meticulous administration skills and exceptional attention to detail

Process driven

Excellent command of verbal and written English

Professional telephone manner

Ability to communicate effectively with internal and external customers

Excellent interpersonal skills

Ability to organize and prioritise when under pressure

Excellent time management skills

Desired Skills:

deployment administrator

installations

deinstallations

Logistics

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

