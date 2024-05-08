Digital Strategist (Senior) at Accenture

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth, and enhance public services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise, and global delivery capability.

We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes through our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Combining the feel of a start-up and the advantages of being a global player, Accenture Song truly has a diverse and multi-talented team.

Accenture Song is the leading digital transformation agency in the world that can deliver true end-to-end digital services.

Responsibilities (include but not limited to):

Brand Stewardship Business Partnership

Build client relationship at a senior level, by consistently delivering strategic counsel that adds value to the client’s business

Partner with our client to build strong, successful brands in the respective category

Demonstrate a clear and in depth understanding of the client’s business and drive advertising that delivers effectively against their business objectives

Help to identify digital strategy and creative opportunities

Creative Excellence

Actively work with creative teams to provide a deeper understanding of the brief at hand to successfully deliver stand out creative and digital work

Provide inspiration from insight and thinking that will give way to ideas that accelerate creative and digital success with the client

Manage information sharing with client and disciplines to enable creative opportunities to be more easily identified

Assist in selling creative work and ensuring the quality of work

Keep abreast with advertising and digital trends within industry best practice

Cultural Fit

Drive digital thought leadership with all internal stakeholders

Contribute to a happy, focused and motivated Strategy department

Support and collaborate with Client Service on a day to day basis

Assist in building integrated relationships across and with all stakeholders

Qualifications

Qualification/ Experience / Skill

Tertiary qualification in Marketing or Digital Marketing

Minimum 4 years working experience as a Senior Digital Strategist in a Digital Agency or an Advertising Agency

Proficient in Office 365 (i.e. MS Teams / SharePoint / Word / Excel etc.)

TTL & Digital experience is essential (well versed in Digital)

A good command of the English language (written and verbal)

Strong research skills (ability to interpret all findings)

Strong time management skills

Strong presentation skills

Personal Attributes

Team player with the ability to work independently

Ability to work collaboratively with team members and take feedback and guidance gracefully

Ability to remain calm in a fast-paced environment

Innate sense of curiosity and open to new ideas and new ways of working (and technologies)

Resilient

Reliable

Accountable

Meticulous with attention to detail

Other: Comfortable to work on-site

Locations

Cape Town, Midrand

