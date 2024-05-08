Integration Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

At iOCO, we’re dedicated to driving innovation, fostering business agility, and ensuring digital resilience for our clients. We’re currently looking for a skilled and experienced Integration Developer to join our dynamic team. In this role, you’ll play a pivotal part in designing, implementing, and maintaining software solutions that align with our clients’ needs and objectives. If you’re passionate about technology and thrive in a collaborative environment, we’d love to have you on board. Join us in shaping the future of digital solutions.
What you’ll do:
- Need to develop according to a spec.
- Need to RD new technologies and development tools.
- Need to create a technical Spec.
- Functional Spec and User Documentation.
Your Expertise:
- Back-End Development Experience
- Integration Development
- API
- Microservices
- Integration Analysis
- .NET Framework
- Visual Studio
- SQL/ SSIS
- T-SQL
- Power Platform (Power Apps/ Power Automate)
Qualifications Required:
- MCP, MCSD, IT Certificate or degree an advantage.
Personal Attributes:
- Ability to make decisions based on sound reasoning
- Ability to work under pressure
- Accuracy, Adaptability, and Analytical thinking
- Attention to detail
- Commitment, Common sense, and Continuous improvement
- Enthusiasm
- Honesty and integrity and Independent
- Initiative
- Logical thinking
- Proactive
- Self-disciplined and organized and Team player
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent Position
- Location: Johannesburg, Meadowdale
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery