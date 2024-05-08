Integration Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

At iOCO, we’re dedicated to driving innovation, fostering business agility, and ensuring digital resilience for our clients. We’re currently looking for a skilled and experienced Integration Developer to join our dynamic team. In this role, you’ll play a pivotal part in designing, implementing, and maintaining software solutions that align with our clients’ needs and objectives. If you’re passionate about technology and thrive in a collaborative environment, we’d love to have you on board. Join us in shaping the future of digital solutions.

What you’ll do:

Need to develop according to a spec.

Need to RD new technologies and development tools.

Need to create a technical Spec.

Functional Spec and User Documentation.

Your Expertise:

Back-End Development Experience

Integration Development

API

Microservices

Integration Analysis

.NET Framework

Visual Studio

SQL/ SSIS

T-SQL

Power Platform (Power Apps/ Power Automate)

Qualifications Required:

MCP, MCSD, IT Certificate or degree an advantage.

Personal Attributes:

Ability to make decisions based on sound reasoning

Ability to work under pressure

Accuracy, Adaptability, and Analytical thinking

Attention to detail

Commitment, Common sense, and Continuous improvement

Enthusiasm

Honesty and integrity and Independent

Initiative

Logical thinking

Proactive

Self-disciplined and organized and Team player

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Johannesburg, Meadowdale

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

