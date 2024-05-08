IT Integration Project Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Seeking an IT Integration Project Manager
We’re seeking a dynamic professional to lead our client’s teams through the intricate world of IT integration, focusing on MS Project and hardware alignment. Your expertise will drive seamless transitions and streamline workflows. If you’re a wizard with MS Project and passionate about hardware synergy, join them in shaping the future of technology integration.
- Hardware Replacement
- Hardware Implementation
- MS Project
- Integration
Desired Skills:
- IT Project Manager
- MS Project
- Integration
- Hardware replacement
- hardware implementation