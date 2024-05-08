IT & Systems Administrator; Desktop Support; Facilities – Remote Remote

Leading organisation within the “investments and financial services industry” requires a IT & Systems Administrator, Desktop Support & Facilities person to join their team.
Day to day support of IT requirements for the company’s users
Intermediation between users and IT service providers (Microsoft patching and anti-virus; other application support NetSurIT Cloud operation security centre)
Computer builds (standard company build policies)
Assistance with office setup and IT configurability in all branches and offices across SA (remote configuration)
Covering calls for other office facilities such as connectivity, security, working environments, telephones, multi-functional devices and any office devices
Communicate to all staff on any IT issues or events
Pro-active monitoring of all offices and user machines via Microsoft cloud operation security centre
Support users across the branch network via phone TeamViewer (remote software); MS Teams
Desktop support across the full office infrastructure (local pc; printer/scanner; office connectivity; phones)
Management Information
Record and analyse IT calls logged & determine patterns to pro-actively assist with future support
Use IT Management information (Microsoft reports) to proactively manage IT incidents and monitoring
Daily management of Microsoft patches and Anti-virus scanning
Pro-actively check daily, weekly and monthly environment health reports
Help co-create the relevant information for the company to make IT and systems decisions on a national scale (based on usability)
Facilities Support
Assist with finance and lease procurement, including acquiring new offices within budget, liaising with landlords/property agents, reviewing lease agreements, etc.
Assist with office procurement, logistics, IT, phone, network procurement, etc.
Assist with refurbishment of offices in line with budget
Assist with management of all 3rd parties, compare quotes and negotiate best prices from suppliers
Assist with establishment and maintenance of preferred suppliers per region
Liaise internally with relevant stakeholders, providing feedback on projects, etc.
Maintain and update furniture and fittings asset register across all offices with finance team
Assist with lease renewals, security renewals, cleaning service renewals, etc.
Personal and Company Development
Set goals for the year and ensure that personal training and development takes place
Ensure alignment to company development
Reassess the self-management principle continuously and self –measure
Move from operational chasing to more strategic value add responsibilities
Establish the systems and realignment of resources to enable a sustainable support process for the company
Personal and Team Competencies
Good technical knowledge and skills to execute change management successfully
Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team
Always communicate within the team
Trust from the team and users is earned and never demanded
Good communication skills, both written and verbal
Client (user) service orientation is the highest priority
Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable configuring systems and analysing data
Ability to effectively influence and persuade others. Impart patience during trouble shooting
Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement
Action orientated and take initiative
Qualifications and Experience:
A+, N+ certification or any other related qualification
Two years’ experience in an IT role required, with at least one year of Office365 and Azure experience
Desired Skills:
- A+
- N+
- Azure
- IT
- Desktop support
- Microsoft patching
- anti virus