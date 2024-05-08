IT & Systems Administrator; Desktop Support; Facilities – Remote Remote

Leading organisation within the “investments and financial services industry” requires a IT & Systems Administrator, Desktop Support & Facilities person to join their team.

Day to day support of IT requirements for the company’s users

Intermediation between users and IT service providers (Microsoft patching and anti-virus; other application support NetSurIT Cloud operation security centre)

Computer builds (standard company build policies)

Assistance with office setup and IT configurability in all branches and offices across SA (remote configuration)

Covering calls for other office facilities such as connectivity, security, working environments, telephones, multi-functional devices and any office devices

Communicate to all staff on any IT issues or events

Pro-active monitoring of all offices and user machines via Microsoft cloud operation security centre

Support users across the branch network via phone TeamViewer (remote software); MS Teams

Desktop support across the full office infrastructure (local pc; printer/scanner; office connectivity; phones)

Management Information

Record and analyse IT calls logged & determine patterns to pro-actively assist with future support

Use IT Management information (Microsoft reports) to proactively manage IT incidents and monitoring

Daily management of Microsoft patches and Anti-virus scanning

Pro-actively check daily, weekly and monthly environment health reports

Help co-create the relevant information for the company to make IT and systems decisions on a national scale (based on usability)

Facilities Support

Assist with finance and lease procurement, including acquiring new offices within budget, liaising with landlords/property agents, reviewing lease agreements, etc.

Assist with office procurement, logistics, IT, phone, network procurement, etc.

Assist with refurbishment of offices in line with budget

Assist with management of all 3rd parties, compare quotes and negotiate best prices from suppliers

Assist with establishment and maintenance of preferred suppliers per region

Liaise internally with relevant stakeholders, providing feedback on projects, etc.

Maintain and update furniture and fittings asset register across all offices with finance team

Assist with lease renewals, security renewals, cleaning service renewals, etc.

Personal and Company Development



Set goals for the year and ensure that personal training and development takes place

Ensure alignment to company development

Reassess the self-management principle continuously and self –measure

Move from operational chasing to more strategic value add responsibilities

Establish the systems and realignment of resources to enable a sustainable support process for the company

Personal and Team Competencies

Good technical knowledge and skills to execute change management successfully

Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team

Always communicate within the team

Trust from the team and users is earned and never demanded

Good communication skills, both written and verbal

Client (user) service orientation is the highest priority

Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable configuring systems and analysing data

Ability to effectively influence and persuade others. Impart patience during trouble shooting

Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement

Action orientated and take initiative

Qualifications and Experience:

A+, N+ certification or any other related qualification

Two years’ experience in an IT role required, with at least one year of Office365 and Azure experience

Desired Skills:

A+

N+

Azure

IT

Desktop support

Microsoft patching

anti virus

