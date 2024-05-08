Java Spring Developer

We are seeking a Java Spring Developer to join our dynamic development team. As an essential member of our technology department, you will play a pivotal role in designing, developing, and maintaining Java Spring applications. Your expertise will contribute to the enhancement of our software solutions, ensuring they meet high-quality standards and performance benchmarks

BA degree in computer science or related field,

6 Years + hands on Java Spring Development experience, including Spring Boot.

Experience using agile methodologies.

Required Skills:

JavaScript / TypeScript

Frontend Experience (Angular / React)

TSQL (Stored Procedures and Functions)

Spring Boot

Preferred Skills:

SQL Design and Implementation

Experience in Cloud Computing

Experience in team-based software development

Strong understanding of database design and SQL.

Version control experience using Git or similar tools

Accountability: Software Solution Development

Be able to successfully interpret design documentation and build the software solution according to the specified requirement.

Develop and test technical solutions using the development tools applicable to the team he/she functions in.

Apply software engineering best practices gained through formal education, policies and work experience, during development of software solutions.

Solution Reviews

Provide constructive feedback for improvements after solution reviews.

Install and test latest Service packs and patches that apply to the environment

Attend to maintenance calls from business via System Administrator, within SLA, and with minimum returns and/or bugs

Accountability: Task Time Management

Able to interpret project and development plans and understand project roles, project goals and timelines.

Manage time effectively during task execution to meet assigned milestones.

Establish responsible deadlines for reporting staff and personal work plans

Accountability: General

Communicate with team members or relevant stakeholders regarding technical design and implementation of the solution.

Be able to use team collaboration tools such as document libraries, source control and email.

Attend meetings to understand customer requirements, make design decisions and report on progress

Assist with installation of hardware environments; provide guidance regarding hardware requirements to host the software solution.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position