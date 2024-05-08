Junior IT Technician

Responsibilities:

Customer call outs.

Installations.

Network cabling.

Technical Troubleshooting and user support.

Remote administrative support.

Assisting in all IT critical points.

Qualifications and Requirements:

NDip Information Technology / BSc Computer Science.

Willing to learn.

Willing to be “hands on”, flexible and supportive.

Good communication and people skills.

Team Player.

Must have a drivers license.

Basic network troubleshooting, Hardware Knowledge.



Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

Cabling

IT Support

Troubleshooting

About The Employer:

A Computer Information Solutions company is looking for an experienced IT Technician to join their team.

