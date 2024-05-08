Junior IT Technician

Responsibilities:
- Customer call outs.
- Installations.
- Network cabling.
- Technical Troubleshooting and user support.
- Remote administrative support.
- Assisting in all IT critical points.
Qualifications and Requirements:
- NDip Information Technology / BSc Computer Science.
- Willing to learn.
- Willing to be “hands on”, flexible and supportive.
- Good communication and people skills.
- Team Player.
- Must have a drivers license.
- Basic network troubleshooting, Hardware Knowledge.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- Cabling
- IT Support
- Troubleshooting
About The Employer:
A Computer Information Solutions company is looking for an experienced IT Technician to join their team.