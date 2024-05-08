Junior IT Technician

May 8, 2024

Responsibilities:

  • Customer call outs.
  • Installations.
  • Network cabling.
  • Technical Troubleshooting and user support.
  • Remote administrative support.
  • Assisting in all IT critical points.

Qualifications and Requirements:

  • NDip Information Technology / BSc Computer Science.
  • Willing to learn.
  • Willing to be “hands on”, flexible and supportive.
  • Good communication and people skills.
  • Team Player.
  • Must have a drivers license.
  • Basic network troubleshooting, Hardware Knowledge.


Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • Cabling
  • IT Support
  • Troubleshooting

About The Employer:

A Computer Information Solutions company is looking for an experienced IT Technician to join their team.

