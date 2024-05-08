Koosh Panday joins AFSUG board

The African SAP User Group (AFSUG) has announced the appointment of Koosh Panday to its board of directors.

Panday currently serves as an SAP Alliance Partner and programme delivery lead at Accenture. Previously, he held several key positions in the industrial manufacturing sector, including global SAP project manager at Sappi and various managerial roles at companies such as Carter Holt Harvey in New Zealand and Australia and Frame Textile.

Panday holds an MBA degree and has received extensive training in various SAP modules, including SCM, SAP Ariba Contract Management, and SAP SRM. His commitment to excellence has been recognised with accolades such as the Gold Award from the Logistics Achievers Association for his outstanding work with Sappi’s third-party logistics service provider.

“We welcome Koosh to the AFSUG Board,” says AFSUG chairman Duke Mathebula. “Koosh already demonstrated his dedication to driving SAP innovation for the user group as the chair of the AFSUG’s SAP S/4HANA Special Interest Group, and I am sure he will continue to champion the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, foster collaboration among industry stakeholders, and advocate for the advancement of the user group and SAP solutions in Africa.”