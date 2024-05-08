Nutanix wins Intelligent Data Centres Storage Partner Award

Nutanix has won the Intelligent Data Centres Storage Partner Award at the inaugural Intelligent ICT Awards Africa 2024.

“We are thrilled to receive the Intelligent Data Centres Storage Partner Award at the Intelligent ICT Awards Africa 2024,” says Alex Russell, regional sales manager: SADC for Nutanix. “This accolade is a testament to Nutanix’s dedication to providing industry-leading storage solutions that enable organisations to achieve their IT modernisation goals and drive business success.”

The Intelligent ICT Awards Africa ceremony provided a platform for industry leaders to network and celebrate the transformative impact of digital initiatives in the region.