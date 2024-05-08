Payfast rebrands to Network International

The company Payfast has rebranded to become Network International.

Its online e-commerce payment platform, is now ‘Payfast by Network’.

“Our partners, merchants, and consumers can expect the same quality payment experience from the ‘Payfast by Network’ e-commerce solution,” says David Adams, southern Africa regional MMD at Network International. “The platform significantly expands the resources at our disposal to deliver innovative, best-in-class products and services to help South African businesses grow to their full potential.”

Payfast, which has provided e-commerce payment solutions to the South African market since 2007, was acquired by the Network International group in 2021.

“At Network, our offering is centred around a unified payments experience that allows merchants across Africa to provide their customers with the fastest, most frictionless checkout process possible,” says Mpho Sadiki, group MD for merchant services in Africa (excluding Egypt) at Network International. “Leveraging access to the vast Network ecosystem of global expertise, resources, and capabilities, we can ensure that the breadth of payment methods is available to end-consumers, regardless of whether they are buying online or in-store, and that our products and services will continue to grow and keep pace with evolving market needs.”

Network currently supports more than 120 000 merchants and over 200 financial institutions and fintech customers in 50 countries. It is a pan-Africa digital payments player with a presence in more than 40 countries, including the major markets of South Africa, Egypt, Kenya, and Nigeria. Network covers over 80 percent of the African population, supporting and advancing Africa’s Financial Inclusion journey.