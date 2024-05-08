Job Title: Penetration Tester
Job Type: Permanent Employment
Location: Head Office in Woodmead Johannesburg
Reports to: Chief Operating Officer
Job Summary:
As a Penetration Tester, you will be responsible for identifying vulnerabilities and security risks in various IT systems, applications, and networks. Your main goal will be to simulate cyber-attacks to test the effectiveness of security measures and to identify any weaknesses before malicious hackers can exploit them.
Relevant certifications such as OSCP (Offensive Security Certified Professional), CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker), GIAC Penetration Tester or similar.
Proven experience as a Penetration Tester or similar role in cybersecurity.
Desired Skills:
- ISO 27001
- PCI-DSS
- GDPR
- Metasploit
- Burp Suite
- OWASP ZAP
- manual testing
- automated tools
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree