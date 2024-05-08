Penetration Tester – Gauteng Woodmead

Job Title: Penetration Tester

Job Type: Permanent Employment

Location: Head Office in Woodmead Johannesburg

Reports to: Chief Operating Officer

Job Summary:

As a Penetration Tester, you will be responsible for identifying vulnerabilities and security risks in various IT systems, applications, and networks. Your main goal will be to simulate cyber-attacks to test the effectiveness of security measures and to identify any weaknesses before malicious hackers can exploit them.

Relevant certifications such as OSCP (Offensive Security Certified Professional), CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker), GIAC Penetration Tester or similar.

Proven experience as a Penetration Tester or similar role in cybersecurity.

Desired Skills:

ISO 27001

PCI-DSS

GDPR

Metasploit

Burp Suite

OWASP ZAP

manual testing

automated tools

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

