PHP Developer

Our clients are looking for a PHP Developer who has experience in the fintech industry and have experience with Laravel and JQuery.

Key Requirements

Minimum 5 years

Computer Science or a related field advantageous

Essential skill: PHP, MySQL, Laravel, Livewire, PHP Unit testing, Javascript (Alpine, Vue, JQuery) and frontend, Git version control.

Deep technical knowledge: Modern PHP (7+) skills, good OOP practice, and the ability to design and structure code that is maintainable and goes beyond simple MVC CRUD design.

Be able to build systems from scratch, understanding databases, frontend, and backend operations with good industry standards and principles.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

PHP

MySQL

Laravel

Javascript

