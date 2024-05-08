Project Manager at Financial Intelligence Centre – Gauteng Pretoria

JOB PURPOSE:

The purpose of this job is to manage the organisational projects using the appropriate Project Management methodogies.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Structure the business case for the project concepts identified and conduct general cost/benefit analysis, if required.

Develop a project charter and establish a high-level roadmap to deliver on the project vision.

Develop a detailed project plan using approved FIC project management methodologies and processes.

Drive the performance of the project, provide active management of project components/work streams and resolve project quality and design issues.

Manage the project constraints to ensure quality delivery on time and within budget

Integrate the various design components of the project (process, people, technology dimensions).

Apply the FIC’s project and business analysis methodologies and practices in an appropriate manner.

Empower project stakeholders through project information and feedback to make judicious project decisions at Steering Committee level.

Provide a single point of focus for all project issues, governance, escalation of risks and consideration of alternative project options.

Monitor, control and communicate project progress using the reporting standards (status reports, etc)

Establish mechanisms to assess the eventual realisation of benefits committed to in the business case.

Ensure efficient management of project resources

Monitor project risks and establish prevention and mitigation procedures, as required.

Perform project close out activities

Ensure that all aspects of a project are managed visibly including the following methodologies and deliverables: project management, change management, system development life cycle and business analysis.

Recommends project/ programme governance structure.

Recommends the PMO standards/methodology.

Manages a project team/, reviews and quality assures work of team/ Co-ordinates steering committee activities in consultation with Sponsor.

Engages with multiple and diverse stakeholders so that expectations are managed and the project is delivered successfully.

Manages external service providers

EDUCATION:

• A relevant undergrade University Degree preferably in Computer Science, Engineering or Commerce is essential. Other Undergraduate Degrees will only be considered if relevance can be demonstrated.

• Postgraduate qualification in project management is essential

EXPERIENCE:

Minimum six (6) years of broad-based information systems and business experience

Minimum six (6)years of project management experience

Minimum six (6) years of demonstrated management/supervisory experience in systems development/integration

Business analysis experience desirable

SKILLS:

Strong PC skills including Microsoft Project, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word

Ability to organise, delegate and leverage resources to accomplish objectives

Excellent time management skills.

Management skills including financial and accounting operations management and program/project management skills and experience.

Professional development skills such as oral and written communications, personal credibility, teamwork and collaboration, work planning, and estimating.

Strategic skills such as business diagnosis and assessment, business case development

Supervisory skills and the ability to leverage support from other parts of the organisation.

Manage relationships with suppliers and subcontractors. Monitor their progress and adherence to the contract.

Ensure that the project team follows all quality assurance processes, including periodic reviews and transitions.

Accredited certification in project management an added advantage

PMP preferred certification an added advantage

