Python Lead (Johannesburg / Cape Town) – Western Cape Cape Town

May 8, 2024

We currently have an opportunity for a talented and experienced Python Lead. The ideal candidate must have strong expertise in Python programming (both 2.7 and 3.x), Django web framework, and MySQL database management. As a Python Lead, you will be responsible for leading a team of developers, architecting and implementing robust and scalable Python-based solutions, and ensuring the quality and performance of our software products.

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.

  • 8-12 years of professional experience in Python development.

  • Strong proficiency in both Python 2.7 and 3.x.

  • Experience with Django web framework and MySQL database management.

  • Prior experience in a leadership or mentoring role.

  • Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

  • Lead a team of Python developers, providing technical guidance, mentorship, and support.

  • Architect and develop Python-based solutions, including web applications, APIs, and backend services.

  • Design and implement database schemas, queries, and optimizations using MySQL.

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand requirements, define project scope, and deliver high-quality solutions.

  • Conduct code reviews, enforce coding standards, and ensure adherence to best practices.

  • Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues, ensuring the stability and performance of our software products.

  • Remain updated with the latest trends and technologies in Python development, web frameworks, and database management.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

