Python Lead (Johannesburg / Cape Town)

We currently have an opportunity for a talented and experienced Python Lead. The ideal candidate must have strong expertise in Python programming (both 2.7 and 3.x), Django web framework, and MySQL database management. As a Python Lead, you will be responsible for leading a team of developers, architecting and implementing robust and scalable Python-based solutions, and ensuring the quality and performance of our software products.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.

8-12 years of professional experience in Python development.

Strong proficiency in both Python 2.7 and 3.x.

Experience with Django web framework and MySQL database management.

Prior experience in a leadership or mentoring role.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Lead a team of Python developers, providing technical guidance, mentorship, and support.

Architect and develop Python-based solutions, including web applications, APIs, and backend services.

Design and implement database schemas, queries, and optimizations using MySQL.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand requirements, define project scope, and deliver high-quality solutions.

Conduct code reviews, enforce coding standards, and ensure adherence to best practices.

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues, ensuring the stability and performance of our software products.

Remain updated with the latest trends and technologies in Python development, web frameworks, and database management.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position