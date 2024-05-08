Python Lead (Johannesburg / Cape Town)

We currently have an opportunity for a talented and experienced Python Lead. The ideal candidate must have strong expertise in Python programming (both 2.7 and 3.x), Django web framework, and MySQL database management. As a Python Lead, you will be responsible for leading a team of developers, architecting and implementing robust and scalable Python-based solutions, and ensuring the quality and performance of our software products.
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.
- 8-12 years of professional experience in Python development.
- Strong proficiency in both Python 2.7 and 3.x.
- Experience with Django web framework and MySQL database management.
- Prior experience in a leadership or mentoring role.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
- Lead a team of Python developers, providing technical guidance, mentorship, and support.
- Architect and develop Python-based solutions, including web applications, APIs, and backend services.
- Design and implement database schemas, queries, and optimizations using MySQL.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand requirements, define project scope, and deliver high-quality solutions.
- Conduct code reviews, enforce coding standards, and ensure adherence to best practices.
- Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues, ensuring the stability and performance of our software products.
- Remain updated with the latest trends and technologies in Python development, web frameworks, and database management.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management