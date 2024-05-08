Quality Assurance System Administrator

FMCG concern is seeking a Food Safety Officer to co-ordinate and control all activities pertaining to the effective functioning of the Quality Assurance systems with specific focus on Food safety and related standards including document control and auditing.
Responsibilities will include:
- Food Safety best practices and new technology is researched to ensure we apply best practices at all times
- Develop and maintain all Quality Document systems
- Ensure that HACCP/ISO standards are documented and available to all relevant role players
- Conduct process audits
- Support all Quality staff to conduct regular internal GMP & Hygiene audits
- Develop audit documentation
- Daily taste panels are set up and scores recorded
- Monitor all Return to Manufacturing products (Monthly)
- Maintain the quality risk register
- Coordinate pest control contractor and ensure compliance in regards with requirements for Pest Control standards
- Assist Quality Managers with ad hoc tasks and projects where required
Requirements:
- Grade 12, Food Technology diploma / Food Science degree
- A qualification in food technology or food science or Dairy Specific Diploma.
- Quality and Food Safety Management Systems Certificate. Lead Auditors Certificate.
- Preferably a SAACTA Accreditation
- 2 – 4 Years relevant experience
- Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- Qualty Assurance
- Food safety
- QA Systems