SAP ABAP Developer

Are you an innovative and tech-savvy wizard with a passion for shaping the future of banking? If you thrive in a dynamic environment, our client in the banking industry is looking for two dynamic Senior SAP and SAP ABAP developers like you. As a developer, you will be responsible for effectively managing and overseeing operational and tactical development initiatives of the Bank. It is essential to execute and implement application delivery programs and projects in accordance with the Bank’s standards, policies, procedures, governance guidelines, and Service Level Agreements. You should have a strong understanding of SAP and the ability to view tables in SAP and to configure them as needed. As a developer, it is also crucial to provide technical solutions to stakeholders by interpreting their business requirements, defining technical tasks, engineering quality software, performing end-to-end testing, and supporting and troubleshooting any technical questions, software, and database issues that arise. Join us and help shape the future of banking with your expertise 12-month contract

5-7 years’ with SAP and SAP ABAP experience

Bachelor’s degree in a field requiring strong analytical and quantitative skills such as Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Information Systems or similar

Adhere to Agile methodologies and follows Agile principles through work outputs and behaviors

Strive to reach mature levels on the Continuum model by building own and team competence to work in a continuous delivery environment: Champion team learning and adopt suitable methodologies and practices

Collaborate with colleagues from different disciplines in a cross-functional team to deliver against iteration targets

Work in partnership with Business representatives (e.g. Product Owner, Product Manager) ensuring alignment and value to the customer

Manage work effectively as an individual and team member including the reprioritization of backlogs and reacts flexibly to changing demands through

Manage work using available resources and methodologies ensuring full team engagement

Estimate the size and complexity of the work within the team and managing this appropriately

Determine the technical design in their area of concern, within the architectural guidelines

Drive team commitments to the work in every iteration or Program Increment

Be responsible for value and builds to continuously improve the quality of deliverables

Find ways to improve own and the team’s delivery and value to the customer on a continuous basis

Scope, Plan, Design and Review end-to-end solutions

Advise the development staff on the evaluation and impact analysis of major design options

Engage with Information Technology support teams and business stakeholders to scope plan and design end-to-end solutions

Produce outline system specifications using solution designs, functional specifications or technical specifications as input, including input into scope, constraints (such as performance or resources), hardware, network and software environments and depending on the complexity of the project or change, might need to get the different resources from the different BU’s

Produce specifications for systems functions, information flows, data loads, implementation strategy, phasing of development, requirements not met, and alternatives considered.

Writing ABAP code to enhance and customize SAP applications.

Developing reports, forms, and interfaces.

Debugging and optimizing existing ABAP programs.

Collaborating with functional consultants to understand business requirements.

Proficiency in ABAP programming language.

Knowledge of SAP modules and business processes.

Understanding of SAP data structures and database table

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

