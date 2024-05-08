Scrum Master (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

Are you a seasoned GIS Software Specialist looking to take on a new challenge in a dynamic environment? Our client is currently searching for a talented individual to fill the role of Team Lead – Scrum Master. This position offers a unique opportunity to lead a team while remaining hands-on with projects and client interactions. As a Team Lead, you will collaborate closely with senior stakeholders to ensure alignment between business goals and development efforts. To excel in this role, you should be proficient in Python, JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3, enabling you to provide technical guidance and support to the team, experience or certification in project management methodologies, demonstrating your ability to manage projects effectively, strong communication and interpersonal skills, allowing you to effectively collaborate with both internal teams and external clients. If you’re ready to take on a leadership role that combines your technical expertise with your passion for teamwork and client satisfaction, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.

DUTIES:

Planning and documenting technical specifications for features or system design.

Coordinating the development team in the design, development, coding, reviewing, testing, debugging, deploying and releasing of applications.

Mentoring junior team members and ensuring they adhere to software quality standards.

Supervising Agile processes for multiple projects.

Communication with client counterparts.

Communication with the company’s project manager.

Maintenance of project information and status in supporting systems including kanban boards and ERP system.

REQUIREMENTS:

Thorough understanding of project management principles and planning.

Thorough understanding of information technology procedures and practices, specifically Agile methodologies.

Proficient with, or able to quickly become proficient with, a range of general and specialised applications, software and hardware used in the organisation and the industry.

Ability to motivate groups of people to complete a project in a timely manner.

Advanced knowledge of SDLC (software design life cycle).

Python

JavaScript

HTML5 and CSS3

Linux-based OS environment

RDBMS back-end

Git version control

UI / UX / design

To your advantage:

Flask, Django

ReactJS, Backbone

PostgreSQL RDBMS with PostGIS

Geographic Information Systems

Docker

QGIS and other geospatial software

Programming knowledge in C++, Qt, C, Java, GO

Mobile development (iOS, Android, cross-platform), React Native

REST architecture style

Project management certification, qualification or professional registration

ATTRIBUTES:

Organised with attention to detail.

Excellent analytical, logical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent administrative skills.

Advanced computer literacy.

COMMENTS:

