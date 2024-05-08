Senior Application Developer

Our client in the financial service industry is looking for a Senior Application Developer with experience in the Full Software Development Lifecycle

The ideal candidate will have a degree in Computer Science or related fields Experience with agile environments with Scrum or Kanban Methodology and a strong background in C#, .NET6, .NET Core, SQL server , Blazer, HTML5 and CSS.

Experience in building DevOps automation and developing Web solutions with API’s and RESTFUL is highly beneficial.

Desired Skills:

computer science

application developer

agile

scrum

KANBAN

DevOps

API’s

