Senior Application Developer – Remote Remote

May 8, 2024

Our client in the financial service industry is looking for a Senior Application Developer with experience in the Full Software Development Lifecycle
The ideal candidate will have a degree in Computer Science or related fields Experience with agile environments with Scrum or Kanban Methodology and a strong background in C#, .NET6, .NET Core, SQL server , Blazer, HTML5 and CSS.

Experience in building DevOps automation and developing Web solutions with API’s and RESTFUL is highly beneficial.

Desired Skills:

  • computer science
  • application developer
  • agile
  • scrum
  • KANBAN
  • DevOps
  • API’s

Learn more/Apply for this position