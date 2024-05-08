Senior Application Developer – Remote Remote

Our client in the financial service industry is looking for a Senior Application Developer with experience in the Full Software Development Lifecycle
The ideal candidate will have a degree in Computer Science or related fields Experience with agile environments with Scrum or Kanban Methodology and a strong background in C#, .NET6, .NET Core, SQL server , Blazer, HTML5 and CSS.
Experience in building DevOps automation and developing Web solutions with API’s and RESTFUL is highly beneficial.
Desired Skills:
- computer science
- application developer
- agile
- scrum
- KANBAN
- DevOps
- API’s