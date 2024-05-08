Senior BI Analyst – Western Cape Century City

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:
The BI Analyst is responsible for turning data into information, information into insight and insight into business decisions. Responsibilities include conducting full life-cycle activities to include requirements analysis and design, database development and reporting capabilities, and continuously monitoring performance and quality control plans to identify improvements.
Required Qualifications:
Tertiary degree, diploma or certificate in a related field (BSc Computer Science, B.IT or Informatics related degrees).
Experience and Knowledge:
- 7 + years’ working experience as a BI Reporting Analyst, Database Developer and/or Software Consultant.
- Working Knowledge of Database design and Data analytics (specifically Power BI).
- The ideal candidate must have at least 5 + years’ experience in the following technologies, tools and disciplines:
- Tableau and/or Power BI
-
MS SQL
-
SSRS, SSIS and SSAS
- Big data: Hive, Pig, Flume, Sqoop, Uzi and Spark.
- Predictive Analytics: Alteryx, Python and R.
- Database Warehousing, data consolidation and reporting.
Key Responsibilities:
- Data analysis, design and reporting.
- Update knowledge about emerging industry or technology trends.
- Develop information communication procedures.
- Prepare analytical reports.
- Update database structures and information.
- Design and develop databases to store information for reporting.
- Document operational procedures.
- Document technical specifications or requirements.
- Provide technical support for software/technology maintenance or use.
- Data mapping and transformation.
- Researching various available technologies.
- Migrating existing client’s deliveries to new Business Intelligence platform.
- Cultivates an ongoing partnership with power users in the business, maintaining knowledge of business operations, strategies, information requirements, and priorities.
- Initiate process changes and enhancements where necessary and see to successful implementation.
- Provide assistance to the Junior Consultants in their learning curve.
Desired Skills:
- BI Reporting
- Power BI
- SSRS
- SSIS
- SSAS
- MS SQL