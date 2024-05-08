Senior BI Analyst – Western Cape Century City

May 8, 2024

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

The BI Analyst is responsible for turning data into information, information into insight and insight into business decisions. Responsibilities include conducting full life-cycle activities to include requirements analysis and design, database development and reporting capabilities, and continuously monitoring performance and quality control plans to identify improvements.

Required Qualifications:

Tertiary degree, diploma or certificate in a related field (BSc Computer Science, B.IT or Informatics related degrees).

Experience and Knowledge:

  • 7 + years’ working experience as a BI Reporting Analyst, Database Developer and/or Software Consultant.
  • Working Knowledge of Database design and Data analytics (specifically Power BI).
  • The ideal candidate must have at least 5 + years’ experience in the following technologies, tools and disciplines:
  • Tableau and/or Power BI

  • MS SQL

  • SSRS, SSIS and SSAS

  • Big data: Hive, Pig, Flume, Sqoop, Uzi and Spark.
  • Predictive Analytics: Alteryx, Python and R.
  • Database Warehousing, data consolidation and reporting.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Data analysis, design and reporting.
  • Update knowledge about emerging industry or technology trends.
  • Develop information communication procedures.
  • Prepare analytical reports.
  • Update database structures and information.
  • Design and develop databases to store information for reporting.
  • Document operational procedures.
  • Document technical specifications or requirements.
  • Provide technical support for software/technology maintenance or use.
  • Data mapping and transformation.
  • Researching various available technologies.
  • Migrating existing client’s deliveries to new Business Intelligence platform.
  • Cultivates an ongoing partnership with power users in the business, maintaining knowledge of business operations, strategies, information requirements, and priorities.
  • Initiate process changes and enhancements where necessary and see to successful implementation.
  • Provide assistance to the Junior Consultants in their learning curve.

Desired Skills:

  • BI Reporting
  • Power BI
  • SSRS
  • SSIS
  • SSAS
  • MS SQL

