Senior Database Administrator – Gauteng Sandton

Our client in the Banking Industry is looking for a Database Administrator to join their team!
Job Purpose:
To ensure the support and maintain the data warehouse in line with the data model; metadata repository and to provide business intelligence analysis through performing strategic and operational support.
Job Responsibilities:
- Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement of key business strategies.
- Identify and recommend opportunities to enhance processes; systems and policies and support implementation of new processes; policies and systems.
- Deliver work according to customer expectations by prioritizing; planning and implementing requirements.
- Utilize resources by adhering to standards; policies and procedures.
- Align and continuously improve set processes by identifying innovation opportunities.
- Identify and mitigate risk by executing within governance.
- Resolve incidents by logging and tracking through correct channels.
- Ensure work are delivered according to; relevant technical standards.
- Keep abreast of legislation and other industry changes that impacts on role by reading the relevant newsletters; websites and attending sessions.
- Understand and embrace the client’s vision and demonstrate the values through interaction with team and stakeholders.
- Improve personal capability and stay abreast of developments in field of expertise by identifying training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from managers.
- Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities by ensuring all learning activities are completed; experience practiced and certifications obtained and/or maintained within specified time frames.
- Ensure information is provided correctly to stakeholders by maintaining knowledge sharing knowledge with team.
- Structure data into compliance standards by adhering to metadata governance procedures according to client’s documented standards and formats.
- Manage final transformed data content by complying to prescribed standards for reviewing and publishing.
- Govern population of datamart and metadata repository by complying to standards; systems; processes and procedures.
- Support business units by providing consulting services that delivers data and information relevant to their business.
- Contribute to internal and external information sharing sessions by attending formal and informal meetings.
- Manage vendor relationship interactions by conforming to vendor management office guidelines and principles.
- Ensure customer needs are met through regular customer feedback sessions.
Qualifications / Certifications required:
- Degree in Information Technology or Business Management, Mathematical/Statistics.
- Data Management (DAMA) Certification, Certification/formal training in relevant technology.
Minimum requirements:
- 10 years relevant experience of which 5-7 years’ experience is in a data management /business role.
- SQL Skills
- IBM DB2 experience (added advantage)
Desired Skills:
- Senior Database Administrator
- DB2
- Sql Server
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years