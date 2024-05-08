Senior Database Administrator – Gauteng Sandton

May 8, 2024

Our client in the Banking Industry is looking for a Database Administrator to join their team!

Job Purpose:
To ensure the support and maintain the data warehouse in line with the data model; metadata repository and to provide business intelligence analysis through performing strategic and operational support.

Job Responsibilities:

  • Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement of key business strategies.
  • Identify and recommend opportunities to enhance processes; systems and policies and support implementation of new processes; policies and systems.
  • Deliver work according to customer expectations by prioritizing; planning and implementing requirements.
  • Utilize resources by adhering to standards; policies and procedures.
  • Align and continuously improve set processes by identifying innovation opportunities.
  • Identify and mitigate risk by executing within governance.
  • Resolve incidents by logging and tracking through correct channels.
  • Ensure work are delivered according to; relevant technical standards.
  • Keep abreast of legislation and other industry changes that impacts on role by reading the relevant newsletters; websites and attending sessions.
  • Understand and embrace the client’s vision and demonstrate the values through interaction with team and stakeholders.
  • Improve personal capability and stay abreast of developments in field of expertise by identifying training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from managers.
  • Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities by ensuring all learning activities are completed; experience practiced and certifications obtained and/or maintained within specified time frames.
  • Ensure information is provided correctly to stakeholders by maintaining knowledge sharing knowledge with team.
  • Structure data into compliance standards by adhering to metadata governance procedures according to client’s documented standards and formats.
  • Manage final transformed data content by complying to prescribed standards for reviewing and publishing.
  • Govern population of datamart and metadata repository by complying to standards; systems; processes and procedures.
  • Support business units by providing consulting services that delivers data and information relevant to their business.
  • Contribute to internal and external information sharing sessions by attending formal and informal meetings.
  • Manage vendor relationship interactions by conforming to vendor management office guidelines and principles.
  • Ensure customer needs are met through regular customer feedback sessions.

Qualifications / Certifications required:

  • Degree in Information Technology or Business Management, Mathematical/Statistics.
  • Data Management (DAMA) Certification, Certification/formal training in relevant technology.

Minimum requirements:

  • 10 years relevant experience of which 5-7 years’ experience is in a data management /business role.
  • SQL Skills
  • IBM DB2 experience (added advantage)

Desired Skills:

  • Senior Database Administrator
  • DB2
  • Sql Server

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

