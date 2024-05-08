Senior .Net Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

As a .NET Developer at iOCO, you will be a crucial contributor to our software development projects. Your proficiency in a range of technologies, from .NET (C#) and SQL Server to MVC 4, Entity Framework, and Angular, will drive the creation of efficient and scalable applications. You will collaborate within an Agile team environment, applying your problem-solving abilities to tackle challenges in a fast-paced setting. Your expertise will extend to AZURE Cloud, ensuring the successful deployment and operation of our applications.

What you will do:

Develop and maintain robust applications using .NET (C#), SQL Server, Angular, Blazor, and MVC 4.

Utilize Entity Framework for efficient data access and manipulation.

Demonstrate expertise in Blazor/Angular to create intuitive and responsive user interfaces.

Collaborate within an Agile team, participating in sprint planning, daily stand-ups, and other Agile ceremonies.

Design, create, and manage Windows Services, adapting them to meet evolving needs.

Apply batch processing knowledge to efficiently handle large datasets and scheduled tasks.

Successfully promoted code across different environments, ensuring smooth deployment and minimizing disruptions.

Handle Production Support requirements and Business-As-Usual (BAU) tasks with a focus on maintaining high-quality service.

Leverage AZURE Cloud experience to optimize application deployment, scalability, and reliability.

Utilize your Financial Services/Public Sector experience, if applicable, to deliver solutions that meet industry-specific requirements.

Your expertise:

5+ years of experience in .NET (C#) Full Stack, Blazor, Angular, and Azure development.

Strong command of front-end development using Blazor/Angular for dynamic user interfaces.

Proficient with Micro Services and Azure functions.

Ability to thrive in an Agile team environment and contribute effectively to collaborative efforts.

Exceptional problem-solving skills, adaptable to the fast-paced nature of development.

Experience with batch processing and working with large datasets.

Successful history of promoting code changes across various environments.

Capable of managing Production Support demands and BAU tasks with a focus on excellence.

Familiarity with AZURE Cloud services and deployment practices.

Financial Services/Public Sector experience is advantageous, showcasing an understanding of industry-specific requirements.

Qualifications Required:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

12-month contract.

Location: CBD, Cape Town.

Personal Attributes:

Excellent communication skills, motivational, and interpersonal skills.

Excellent technical, diagnostic, and troubleshooting skills.

Strong leadership and organizational abilities.

Build professional relationships with team and clients.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.? By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

