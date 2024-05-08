Senior SQL Developer

Our client in the financial industry is looking for Senior SQL Developer whose main role would be batch processing development and backend capability to support the application.

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 8 Years Development experience and experience in full software development life cycle as well as an agile environment with SCRUM/ KANBAM methodology. Performance tuning and Optimization of RDMS is also required. Microsoft Stack application are highly advantageous as well.

Desired Skills:

sql

agile

scrum

rdbms

devops

microsoft stack

sql developer

