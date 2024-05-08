Software Development Team Lead

Looking for a Senior Software Developer with managerial experience, comfortable mentoring and leading the development team.

Must have completed Bachelors Degree (IT/Computer Science or similar) coupled with 4 -8 years of experience in the field of Software Development.

Key Responsibilities:

Software Development – C# and coding in various other languages

Firmware Development – Embedded C, Java, Python

Server Management /Infrastructure Management – managing hardware, software, network performance & troubleshooting, security, and backups

Database Management – SQL

Configuration Management

Overseeing the IT team (desktop support and programmer)

Desired Skills:

SQL

C#

Firmware Development

People Management

Supervisor

Java

Python

Learn more/Apply for this position