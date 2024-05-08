Software Development Team Lead

Looking for a Senior Software Developer with managerial experience, comfortable mentoring and leading the development team.
Must have completed Bachelors Degree (IT/Computer Science or similar) coupled with 4 -8 years of experience in the field of Software Development.
Key Responsibilities:
- Software Development – C# and coding in various other languages
- Firmware Development – Embedded C, Java, Python
- Server Management /Infrastructure Management – managing hardware, software, network performance & troubleshooting, security, and backups
- Database Management – SQL
- Configuration Management
- Overseeing the IT team (desktop support and programmer)
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- C#
- Firmware Development
- People Management
- Supervisor
- Java
- Python