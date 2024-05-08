Software Development Team Lead – Gauteng Primrose

May 8, 2024

Looking for a Senior Software Developer with managerial experience, comfortable mentoring and leading the development team.
Must have completed Bachelors Degree (IT/Computer Science or similar) coupled with 4 -8 years of experience in the field of Software Development.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Software Development – C# and coding in various other languages
  • Firmware Development – Embedded C, Java, Python
  • Server Management /Infrastructure Management – managing hardware, software, network performance & troubleshooting, security, and backups
  • Database Management – SQL
  • Configuration Management
  • Overseeing the IT team (desktop support and programmer)

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • C#
  • Firmware Development
  • People Management
  • Supervisor
  • Java
  • Python

