Software Systems Designer

Our client in the Banking Industry is looking for a Software Systems Designer to join their team! This is a 12-month contract based in Sandton.

Description

To translate business, other stakeholder requirements and user stories into system requirement and act as a link between Business Analysts, other requirements stakeholders and the software team.

To translate overarching end to end design into detailed designs and provide technical leadership to the software developers and other designers.

Project demand needs:

Proficiency in .NET MAUI, Angular, SQL, and JavaScript is a must.

Strong expertise in Integration Technologies such as REST and SOAP.

Experience with iOS development is highly advantageous.

Knowledge of Java (JEE / EJB) is a definite plus.

Desired Skills:

Software Systems Designer

ios

Java

rest

soap

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position