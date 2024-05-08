Software Systems Designer – Gauteng Sandton

May 8, 2024

Our client in the Banking Industry is looking for a Software Systems Designer to join their team! This is a 12-month contract based in Sandton.
Description

  • To translate business, other stakeholder requirements and user stories into system requirement and act as a link between Business Analysts, other requirements stakeholders and the software team.
  • To translate overarching end to end design into detailed designs and provide technical leadership to the software developers and other designers.

Project demand needs:

  • Proficiency in .NET MAUI, Angular, SQL, and JavaScript is a must.
  • Strong expertise in Integration Technologies such as REST and SOAP.
  • Experience with iOS development is highly advantageous.
  • Knowledge of Java (JEE / EJB) is a definite plus.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Systems Designer
  • ios
  • Java
  • rest
  • soap
  • SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position