Software Systems Designer – Gauteng Sandton

Our client in the Banking Industry is looking for a Software Systems Designer to join their team! This is a 12-month contract based in Sandton.
Description
- To translate business, other stakeholder requirements and user stories into system requirement and act as a link between Business Analysts, other requirements stakeholders and the software team.
- To translate overarching end to end design into detailed designs and provide technical leadership to the software developers and other designers.
Project demand needs:
- Proficiency in .NET MAUI, Angular, SQL, and JavaScript is a must.
- Strong expertise in Integration Technologies such as REST and SOAP.
- Experience with iOS development is highly advantageous.
- Knowledge of Java (JEE / EJB) is a definite plus.
Desired Skills:
- Software Systems Designer
- ios
- Java
- rest
- soap
- SQL