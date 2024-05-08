Systems Analyst at IQbusiness – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 8, 2024

IQbusiness is a Management Consulting firm. We are currently looking for a Systems Analyst for a contracting opportunity.

Responsibilities:

  • Implements computer system requirements by defining and analyzing system problems; designing and testing standards and solutions.
  • Defines application problem by conferring with clients; evaluating procedures and processes.
  • Develops solution by preparing and evaluating alternative workflow solutions.
  • Controls solution by establishing specifications and coordinating production with programmers/developers.
  • Validates results by testing programs.
  • Ensures operation by training client personnel and providing support to business.
  • Provides reference by writing documentation i.e: use case diagrams, flow diagrams.
  • Accomplishes information systems and organization mission by completing related results as needed.
  • Creating UML diagrams

Systems Analyst Qualifications / Skills:

  • COBOL knowledge is not a must but beneficial
  • Software design, documentation, testing, and maintenance
  • Hardware requirements
  • Teamwork
  • General consulting skills
  • Software architecture

Education, Experience Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, mathematics, or engineering

  • Experience in IT or database administration a plus

  • Experience with Java GUI front-end development, SQL, Postgres, or equivalent database tools
  • Experience with Agile software development using JIRA
  • Experience in: Multiple OS platforms with strong emphasis on Linux (CentOS, Red Hat, Ubuntu), Mac OS X, and Windows systems
  • Experience with OS-level scripting environment, such as Bourne shell
  • In-depth knowledge of the TCP / IP protocol suite; security architecture; securing and hardening Operating Systems; Networks; Databases; and Applications
  • Knowledge of the Incident Response life-cycle, working independently to investigate and effectively respond to cyber security incidents
  • Thorough understanding of the threat and attack landscape, attack vectors, vulnerabilities, and how they are leveraged by malicious actors
  • Security certifications, Database Administrator certifications
  • Familiar with the SDLC

Please note:

As all IQbusiness roles require honesty in the handling of or access to cash, finances, financial systems, or confidential information; our recruitment process requires that the following background checks be completed: credit, criminal, ID, and qualification verification.
IQbusiness is committed to sustainable growth and transformation, we embrace diversity and employ previously disadvantaged individuals.

Desired Skills:

  • System Analysis
  • Business Analysis
  • Business systems
  • UML

Learn more/Apply for this position