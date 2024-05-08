Systems Analyst at IQbusiness

IQbusiness is a Management Consulting firm. We are currently looking for a Systems Analyst for a contracting opportunity.

Responsibilities:

Implements computer system requirements by defining and analyzing system problems; designing and testing standards and solutions.

Defines application problem by conferring with clients; evaluating procedures and processes.

Develops solution by preparing and evaluating alternative workflow solutions.

Controls solution by establishing specifications and coordinating production with programmers/developers.

Validates results by testing programs.

Ensures operation by training client personnel and providing support to business.

Provides reference by writing documentation i.e: use case diagrams, flow diagrams.

Accomplishes information systems and organization mission by completing related results as needed.

Creating UML diagrams

Systems Analyst Qualifications / Skills:

COBOL knowledge is not a must but beneficial

Software design, documentation, testing, and maintenance

Hardware requirements

Teamwork

General consulting skills

Software architecture

Education, Experience Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, mathematics, or engineering

Experience in IT or database administration a plus

Experience with Java GUI front-end development, SQL, Postgres, or equivalent database tools

Experience with Agile software development using JIRA

Experience in: Multiple OS platforms with strong emphasis on Linux (CentOS, Red Hat, Ubuntu), Mac OS X, and Windows systems

Experience with OS-level scripting environment, such as Bourne shell

In-depth knowledge of the TCP / IP protocol suite; security architecture; securing and hardening Operating Systems; Networks; Databases; and Applications

Knowledge of the Incident Response life-cycle, working independently to investigate and effectively respond to cyber security incidents

Thorough understanding of the threat and attack landscape, attack vectors, vulnerabilities, and how they are leveraged by malicious actors

Security certifications, Database Administrator certifications

Familiar with the SDLC

Please note:

As all IQbusiness roles require honesty in the handling of or access to cash, finances, financial systems, or confidential information; our recruitment process requires that the following background checks be completed: credit, criminal, ID, and qualification verification.

IQbusiness is committed to sustainable growth and transformation, we embrace diversity and employ previously disadvantaged individuals.

Desired Skills:

System Analysis

Business Analysis

Business systems

UML

