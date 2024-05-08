Systems Analyst at IQbusiness

IQbusiness is a Management Consulting firm. We are currently looking for a Systems Analyst for a contracting opportunity.
Responsibilities:
- Implements computer system requirements by defining and analyzing system problems; designing and testing standards and solutions.
- Defines application problem by conferring with clients; evaluating procedures and processes.
- Develops solution by preparing and evaluating alternative workflow solutions.
- Controls solution by establishing specifications and coordinating production with programmers/developers.
- Validates results by testing programs.
- Ensures operation by training client personnel and providing support to business.
- Provides reference by writing documentation i.e: use case diagrams, flow diagrams.
- Accomplishes information systems and organization mission by completing related results as needed.
- Creating UML diagrams
Systems Analyst Qualifications / Skills:
- COBOL knowledge is not a must but beneficial
- Software design, documentation, testing, and maintenance
- Hardware requirements
- Teamwork
- General consulting skills
- Software architecture
Education, Experience Requirements:
Bachelor’s degree in computer science, mathematics, or engineering
Experience in IT or database administration a plus
- Experience with Java GUI front-end development, SQL, Postgres, or equivalent database tools
- Experience with Agile software development using JIRA
- Experience in: Multiple OS platforms with strong emphasis on Linux (CentOS, Red Hat, Ubuntu), Mac OS X, and Windows systems
- Experience with OS-level scripting environment, such as Bourne shell
- In-depth knowledge of the TCP / IP protocol suite; security architecture; securing and hardening Operating Systems; Networks; Databases; and Applications
- Knowledge of the Incident Response life-cycle, working independently to investigate and effectively respond to cyber security incidents
- Thorough understanding of the threat and attack landscape, attack vectors, vulnerabilities, and how they are leveraged by malicious actors
- Security certifications, Database Administrator certifications
- Familiar with the SDLC
Please note:
As all IQbusiness roles require honesty in the handling of or access to cash, finances, financial systems, or confidential information; our recruitment process requires that the following background checks be completed: credit, criminal, ID, and qualification verification.
IQbusiness is committed to sustainable growth and transformation, we embrace diversity and employ previously disadvantaged individuals.
Desired Skills:
- System Analysis
- Business Analysis
- Business systems
- UML