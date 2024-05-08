Technical Systems Implementation Engineer (L2) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

??Join Our Team as a Technical Systems Implementation Engineer (L2)!??

Are you a dynamic problem-solver with a passion for implementing cutting-edge technical solutions? Do you thrive in fast-paced environments where no two days are the same? If so, we want you to be a part of our team!

Summary:

The primary responsibility of the TS Implementation Engineer (L2) is to ensure that client solution requirements are resolved in line with Service Level Agreements (SLA). They perform configurations, action installations and attend to break/fix events.

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

Computer Science / Information Technology Degree or equivalent together with specialised training in new technologies and legacy systems or equivalent

Cisco CCNP Certification

Aruba ACSA Certification

F5 Certified Technical Specialist – Experience deploying and supporting.

F5 BIG-IP LTM

F5 BIG-IP DNS

F5 BIG-IP ASM

F5 BIG-IP APM

Infoblox DDI and CNS certifications

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Own larger portions of an installation, break/fix incidents at a low to medium level of complexity.

Take responsibility for problem resolution and troubleshooting.

Respond to escalated client requests and support client applications to a first line resolution.

Escalate complex problems to the relevant third parties.

Assist with the documentation of standard operating procedures relating to installations and fixes.

Compile and maintain project administration.

Conduct elementary presentations within the customer’s organisation.

May be required to perform periodic telephonic duty on the technical service desk, providing second line telephonic support to customers.

Expected to take ownership of relevant technologies according to domain or specialization.

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:

Basic understanding and appreciation of technical design and business principles

Demonstrates fundamental project management and administration ability

Display customer engagement skills

Demonstrate relevant domain specialist knowledge

Good verbal communication skills

Client focused and display a proactive approach to solving problems

Ability to work under pressure

Required Experience:

Basic work experience in a technical implementation engineering or similar role

Experience engaging with clients and conducting presentations

Basic project administration and documentation experience

Skills Summary:

Break-Fix

Configuration Management (CM)

Installation Management

Problem Resolution

Service Operations

Technology Implementations

Technology Services

Troubleshooting

Desired Skills:

Break-Fix

Configuration Management

Installation Management

Troubleshooting

CCNP

F5 BIG

Aruba

Infoblox

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

