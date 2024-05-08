Technical Systems Implementation Engineer (L3) / Tech Lead – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you ready to lead and innovate in the realm of technical systems implementation? Do you have a passion for problem-solving and a knack for designing robust technical solutions? If so, we want you on our team!

The primary responsibility of the TS Implementation Engineer (L3) is to provide technical support to clients. This includes remotely supporting clients within service level agreements (SLAs), to install and configure software and hardware, resolve incidents, perform root cause analysis and adhere to any related processes such as change management. The TS Implementation Engineer (L3) is involved in more complex environments for installation, configuration and fault management.

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

Computer Science / Information Technology Degree or equivalent together with specialised training in new technologies and legacy systems or equivalent

Project management certification

Education and Certifications

Cisco CCNP Certification

Aruba ACSA Certification

F5 Certified Technical Specialist – Experience deploying and supporting.

F5 BIG-IP LTM

F5 BIG-IP DNS

F5 BIG-IP ASM

F5 BIG-IP APM

Infoblox DDI and CNS certifications

Required Experience:

Solid work experience in a technical implementation engineering or similar role

Experience engaging with clients and conducting presentations

Good project administration and documentation experience

Report writing experience

Basic project management

Skills Summary:

Configuration Management (CM)

Installation Management

Problem Resolution

Report Writing

Root Cause Analysis (RCA)

Technical Solution Design

Technology Services

Troubleshooting

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:

Good understanding and appreciation of technical design and business principles

Demonstrates project management and administration ability

Good project skills which are demonstrated in the execution of installations and other assignments

Demonstrate customer engagement skills

Demonstrate relevant domain specialist knowledge

Good verbal communication skills

Client focused and display a proactive approach to solving problems

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to coach, mentor and provide guidance to team members

Good understanding of project management principles

Desired Skills:

Configuration Management

Installation Management

Root Cause Analysis

Troubleshooting

CCNP

Aruba

F5

F5 BIG

Infoblox

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

