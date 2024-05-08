Technical Systems Implementation Engineer (L3) / Tech Lead

Are you ready to lead and innovate in the realm of technical systems implementation? Do you have a passion for problem-solving and a knack for designing robust technical solutions? If so, we want you on our team!
The primary responsibility of the TS Implementation Engineer (L3) is to provide technical support to clients. This includes remotely supporting clients within service level agreements (SLAs), to install and configure software and hardware, resolve incidents, perform root cause analysis and adhere to any related processes such as change management. The TS Implementation Engineer (L3) is involved in more complex environments for installation, configuration and fault management.
Academic Qualifications and Certifications:
- Computer Science / Information Technology Degree or equivalent together with specialised training in new technologies and legacy systems or equivalent
- Project management certification
Education and Certifications
- Computer Science / Information Technology Degree or equivalent.
- Cisco CCNP Certification
- Aruba ACSA Certification
- F5 Certified Technical Specialist – Experience deploying and supporting.
- F5 BIG-IP LTM
- F5 BIG-IP DNS
- F5 BIG-IP ASM
- F5 BIG-IP APM
- Infoblox DDI and CNS certifications
Required Experience:
- Solid work experience in a technical implementation engineering or similar role
- Experience engaging with clients and conducting presentations
- Good project administration and documentation experience
- Report writing experience
- Basic project management
Skills Summary:
- Configuration Management (CM)
- Installation Management
- Problem Resolution
- Report Writing
- Root Cause Analysis (RCA)
- Technical Solution Design
- Technology Services
- Troubleshooting
Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:
- Good understanding and appreciation of technical design and business principles
- Demonstrates project management and administration ability
- Good project skills which are demonstrated in the execution of installations and other assignments
- Demonstrate customer engagement skills
- Demonstrate relevant domain specialist knowledge
- Good verbal communication skills
- Client focused and display a proactive approach to solving problems
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to coach, mentor and provide guidance to team members
- Good understanding of project management principles
Desired Skills:
- Configuration Management
- Installation Management
- Root Cause Analysis
- Troubleshooting
- CCNP
- Aruba
- F5
- F5 BIG
- Infoblox
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years