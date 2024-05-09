Angular Developer

Are you ready to shape the web of tomorrow with Angular? We’re seeking a developer to craft sleek, interactive experiences with the precision of a sculptor and the creativity of an artist. If you can code with the speed of a hummingbird and lead with the vision of an architect, apply now and let’s build the future together!

Key Skills / Experience Required:

Develop user-facing features using Angular framework and other web technologies.

Collaborate with UX/UI designers to translate Prototypes into responsive web applications.

Implement and maintain reusable components and libraries for future use.

Optimize application performance to ensure fast and efficient user experience.

Work closely with backend developers to integrate frontend components with server-side logic.

Working on Library Project where to deploy code using versioning in nexus to consume others.

Troubleshoot and debug issues reported by users or QA team and provide timely resolutions.

Working closely with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality software solutions that meet our client’s needs.

understanding and implementing user requirements, optimizing application performance, and ensuring code quality through testing.

Desired Skills:

Angular

UX/UI

Troubleshoot

debugging

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

