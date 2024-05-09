Angular Developer

May 9, 2024

Are you ready to shape the web of tomorrow with Angular? We’re seeking a developer to craft sleek, interactive experiences with the precision of a sculptor and the creativity of an artist. If you can code with the speed of a hummingbird and lead with the vision of an architect, apply now and let’s build the future together!

Key Skills / Experience Required:

  • Develop user-facing features using Angular framework and other web technologies.
  • Collaborate with UX/UI designers to translate Prototypes into responsive web applications.
  • Implement and maintain reusable components and libraries for future use.
  • Optimize application performance to ensure fast and efficient user experience.
  • Work closely with backend developers to integrate frontend components with server-side logic.
  • Working on Library Project where to deploy code using versioning in nexus to consume others.
  • Troubleshoot and debug issues reported by users or QA team and provide timely resolutions.
  • Working closely with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality software solutions that meet our client’s needs.
  • understanding and implementing user requirements, optimizing application performance, and ensuring code quality through testing.

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • UX/UI
  • Troubleshoot
  • debugging

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

