Angular Developer

Are you ready to shape the web of tomorrow with Angular? We’re seeking a developer to craft sleek, interactive experiences with the precision of a sculptor and the creativity of an artist. If you can code with the speed of a hummingbird and lead with the vision of an architect, apply now and let’s build the future together!
Key Skills / Experience Required:
- Develop user-facing features using Angular framework and other web technologies.
- Collaborate with UX/UI designers to translate Prototypes into responsive web applications.
- Implement and maintain reusable components and libraries for future use.
- Optimize application performance to ensure fast and efficient user experience.
- Work closely with backend developers to integrate frontend components with server-side logic.
- Working on Library Project where to deploy code using versioning in nexus to consume others.
- Troubleshoot and debug issues reported by users or QA team and provide timely resolutions.
- Working closely with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality software solutions that meet our client’s needs.
- understanding and implementing user requirements, optimizing application performance, and ensuring code quality through testing.
Hit Apply today!
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- UX/UI
- Troubleshoot
- debugging
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years