Application Developer-Mainframe Modernization – Gauteng Pretoria

May 9, 2024

Purpose of the role:

  • We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced CICS resource, with technical or programming skills to assist with production customization and single new region (validation)environment, Production test and validate if all starts successfully.

  • Testing with application and verification

Experience Required:

  • Excellent communication skills

  • 6+ years of experience in CICS

  • Meetings, customization, support, testing, debugging, go-live

  • Hands-on capable of performing consulting

  • Understanding mainframe client pain points

Responsibilities:

  • Technical meetings require client vendor liaison, setup access.

  • Dev customization and single new CICS region (validation)

  • Dev region migration from old environment to new environment

  • Production customization and single new region (validation)

  • Production region migration from environment to new environment

  • Reports, upgrade documents, technical collateral, training

  • Technical Lead

  • Moving between machines.

Desired Skills:

  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Operations Monitoring
  • Systems Analysis
  • Operations Analysis
  • Quality Control Analysis
  • Critival Thinking

Learn more/Apply for this position