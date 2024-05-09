Application Developer-Mainframe Modernization – Gauteng Pretoria

Purpose of the role:
- We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced CICS resource, with technical or programming skills to assist with production customization and single new region (validation)environment, Production test and validate if all starts successfully.
- Testing with application and verification
Experience Required:
- Excellent communication skills
- 6+ years of experience in CICS
- Meetings, customization, support, testing, debugging, go-live
- Hands-on capable of performing consulting
- Understanding mainframe client pain points
Responsibilities:
- Technical meetings require client vendor liaison, setup access.
- Dev customization and single new CICS region (validation)
- Dev region migration from old environment to new environment
- Production customization and single new region (validation)
- Production region migration from environment to new environment
- Reports, upgrade documents, technical collateral, training
- Technical Lead
- Moving between machines.
Desired Skills:
- Complex Problem Solving
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Operations Monitoring
- Systems Analysis
- Operations Analysis
- Quality Control Analysis
- Critival Thinking