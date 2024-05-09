Application Specialist X-Ray – Gauteng Midrand

Well known and leading medical supplier requires an Application Specialist for the X-Ray Division.

Must be familiar with General Radiography and Fluoroscopy equipment, both analogue as well as latest DR based digital systems, as well as CR products. Mammography and bone density is a requirement.

CBCT and CT/MRI experience will be an advantage

Training end-users on the correct operation of the equipment in line with company standards

Attending key appointments with Sales Representatives with existing- and potential-customers to assist with demonstrations and product use

Self-motivated and able to self-study

Assisting Sales Representatives to network with and develop relationships with new customers and to manage existing customers

General Administration associated with the position including time and calendar management

Maintain a complete set of menus and parameters for X-Ray units as well as all digital units

Assist in market assessment and competitor information

Assist Sales Representatives with product queries and/or technical/clinical application information

Ensure proficient handover of product once installed and ensure commissioning certificates are signed and handed back to Commercial Department

Answering of tender and quotation specifications where dedicated application knowledge is required

Presentations to departments requesting application support as well as QC and other Radiographic skills and techniques

Extensive travel is a requirement

Clinical experience with knowledge of competitive products

Clinical use of Digital X-Ray equipment as well as Analogue

Attention to detail and accuracy and result orientated

Ability to motivate and support sales team

Work Ethic and Drive

A positive outlook and the Ability to learn fast

Ability to travel both in the country and occasionally overseas

High level of motivation and vision

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Problem solving

Assessment of technical vs application requirements

Results Orientated

Desired Skills:

x-ray

digital

analogue

fluoroscopy

radiography

CT

MRI

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic salary

travel allow

petrol

medical aid

provident fund

