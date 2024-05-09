Application Specialist X-Ray

Well known and leading medical supplier requires an Application Specialist for the X-Ray Division.
Must be familiar with General Radiography and Fluoroscopy equipment, both analogue as well as latest DR based digital systems, as well as CR products. Mammography and bone density is a requirement.
CBCT and CT/MRI experience will be an advantage
Training end-users on the correct operation of the equipment in line with company standards
Attending key appointments with Sales Representatives with existing- and potential-customers to assist with demonstrations and product use
Self-motivated and able to self-study
Assisting Sales Representatives to network with and develop relationships with new customers and to manage existing customers
General Administration associated with the position including time and calendar management
Maintain a complete set of menus and parameters for X-Ray units as well as all digital units
Assist in market assessment and competitor information
Assist Sales Representatives with product queries and/or technical/clinical application information
Ensure proficient handover of product once installed and ensure commissioning certificates are signed and handed back to Commercial Department
Answering of tender and quotation specifications where dedicated application knowledge is required
Presentations to departments requesting application support as well as QC and other Radiographic skills and techniques
Extensive travel is a requirement
Clinical experience with knowledge of competitive products
Clinical use of Digital X-Ray equipment as well as Analogue
Attention to detail and accuracy and result orientated
Ability to motivate and support sales team
Work Ethic and Drive
A positive outlook and the Ability to learn fast
Ability to travel both in the country and occasionally overseas
High level of motivation and vision
Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
Problem solving
Assessment of technical vs application requirements
Results Orientated
Desired Skills:
- x-ray
- digital
- analogue
- fluoroscopy
- radiography
- CT
- MRI
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Basic salary
- travel allow
- petrol
- medical aid
- provident fund