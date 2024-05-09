AWS Data Engineer (Senior) 2517 – Gauteng Pretoria

AWS Data Engineer

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Exceptional experience/understanding (in order of importance):

Terraform

Python 3x

SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL

Py Spark

Boto3

ETL

Docker

Linux / Unix

Big Data

Powershell / Bash

Experience in working with Enterprise Collaboration tools such as Confluence, JIRA etc.

Experience developing technical documentation and artefacts.

Knowledge of data formats such as Parquet, AVRO, JSON, XML, CSV etc.

Experience working with Data Quality Tools such as Great Expectations.

Experience developing and working with REST API’s is a bonus.

Basic experience in Networking and troubleshooting network issues.

Any additional responsibilities assigned In the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

– Exceptional analytical skills analysing large and complex data sets.

– Perform thorough testing and data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations.

– Strong written and verbal communication skills, with precise documentation.

– Self-driven team player with ability to work independently and multi-task.

– Experience building data pipeline using AWS Glue or Data Pipeline, or similar platforms.

– Familiar with data store such as AWS S3, and AWS RDS or DynamoDB.

– Experience and solid understanding of various software design patterns.

– Experience preparing specifications from which programs will be written, designed, coded, tested and debugged.

– Strong organizational skills.

Experience / understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):

Glue

CloudWatch

SNS

Athena

S3

Kinesis Streams (Kinesis, Kinesis Firehose)

Lambda

DynamoDB

Step Function

Param Store

Code Build/Pipeline

CloudFormation

Technical data modelling and schema design (“not drag and drop”)

Kafka

AWS EMR

Redshift

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE NEEDED



Relevant IT / Business / Engineering Degree

Candidates with one or more of the certifications are preferred:

AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner

AWS Certified SysOps Associate

AWS Certified Developer Associate

AWS Certified Architect Associate

AWS Certified Architect Professional

Hashicorp Certified Terraform Associate

Desired Skills:

Data Engineer

AWS

Python

