AWS Data Engineer (Senior) 2517

May 9, 2024

AWS Data Engineer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
 Exceptional experience/understanding (in order of importance):

  • Terraform
  • Python 3x
  • SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL
  • Py Spark
  • Boto3
  • ETL
  • Docker
  • Linux / Unix
  • Big Data
  • Powershell / Bash

  • Experience in working with Enterprise Collaboration tools such as Confluence, JIRA etc.
  • Experience developing technical documentation and artefacts.
  • Knowledge of data formats such as Parquet, AVRO, JSON, XML, CSV etc.
  • Experience working with Data Quality Tools such as Great Expectations.
  • Experience developing and working with REST API’s is a bonus.
  • Basic experience in Networking and troubleshooting network issues.
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned In the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
– Exceptional analytical skills analysing large and complex data sets.
– Perform thorough testing and data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations.
– Strong written and verbal communication skills, with precise documentation.
– Self-driven team player with ability to work independently and multi-task.
– Experience building data pipeline using AWS Glue or Data Pipeline, or similar platforms.
– Familiar with data store such as AWS S3, and AWS RDS or DynamoDB.
– Experience and solid understanding of various software design patterns.
– Experience preparing specifications from which programs will be written, designed, coded, tested and debugged.
– Strong organizational skills.

Experience / understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):

  • Glue
  • CloudWatch
  • SNS
  • Athena
  • S3
  • Kinesis Streams (Kinesis, Kinesis Firehose)
  • Lambda
  • DynamoDB
  • Step Function
  • Param Store
  • Code Build/Pipeline
  • CloudFormation
  • Technical data modelling and schema design (“not drag and drop”)
  • Kafka
  • AWS EMR
  • Redshift

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE NEEDED

  • Relevant IT / Business / Engineering Degree
  • Candidates with one or more of the certifications are preferred:
  • AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner
  • AWS Certified SysOps Associate
  • AWS Certified Developer Associate
  • AWS Certified Architect Associate
  • AWS Certified Architect Professional
  • Hashicorp Certified Terraform Associate

Desired Skills:

  • Data Engineer
  • AWS
  • Python

