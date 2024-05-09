Our clients are seeking a skilled Business Intelligence (BI) Developer to create and manage BI and analytics solutions, transforming data into valuable insights.
The ideal candidate should possess a strong background in data and business analysis, along with analytical and communication skills. A sound business understanding and problem-solving abilities are also desired.
Key Requirements
- Minimum of 3 to 5 years proven industry experience as a BI Developer
- In-depth understanding of database management systems and ETL (Extract, transform, load) frameworks
- Familiarity with BI technologies (e.g. Microsoft Power BI)
- Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) as well as MySQL queries
- Strong communication skills to help turn data into actionable insights and planned execution
- Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative
- Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude.
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- SQL
- SSIS
- SSRS