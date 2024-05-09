BI Developer

May 9, 2024

Our clients are seeking a skilled Business Intelligence (BI) Developer to create and manage BI and analytics solutions, transforming data into valuable insights.
The ideal candidate should possess a strong background in data and business analysis, along with analytical and communication skills. A sound business understanding and problem-solving abilities are also desired.

Key Requirements

  • Minimum of 3 to 5 years proven industry experience as a BI Developer
  • In-depth understanding of database management systems and ETL (Extract, transform, load) frameworks
  • Familiarity with BI technologies (e.g. Microsoft Power BI)
  • Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) as well as MySQL queries
  • Strong communication skills to help turn data into actionable insights and planned execution
  • Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative
  • Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Power BI
  • SQL
  • SSIS
  • SSRS

