BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our clients are seeking a skilled Business Intelligence (BI) Developer to create and manage BI and analytics solutions, transforming data into valuable insights.

The ideal candidate should possess a strong background in data and business analysis, along with analytical and communication skills. A sound business understanding and problem-solving abilities are also desired.

Key Requirements

Minimum of 3 to 5 years proven industry experience as a BI Developer

In-depth understanding of database management systems and ETL (Extract, transform, load) frameworks

Familiarity with BI technologies (e.g. Microsoft Power BI)

Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) as well as MySQL queries

Strong communication skills to help turn data into actionable insights and planned execution

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative

Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

